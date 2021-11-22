Short Interest in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Grows By 19.9%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $225.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,817. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.81. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.