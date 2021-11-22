Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rises By 25.5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Shares of CIG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.45. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.