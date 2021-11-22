Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Declines By 20.1%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRDG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of BRDG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. 11,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $9,628,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,546,000.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

