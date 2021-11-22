Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Rises By 25.9%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. 212,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 85,936 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

