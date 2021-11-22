Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Declines By 18.8%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

BSMX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of BSMX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

