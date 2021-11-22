Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Grows By 18.8%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.