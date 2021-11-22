Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Drops By 22.9%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $8,141,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AFCG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

