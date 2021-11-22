Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Decreases By 17.6%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 920,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. AerCap has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

