SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. SHIELD has a market cap of $147,051.58 and $44.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,393.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.11 or 0.07258896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00374887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.55 or 0.00978422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00085456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.50 or 0.00422520 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00396572 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

