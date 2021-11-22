Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,332. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $96.05 million, a P/E ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

