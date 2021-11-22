Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.