Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 104.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average of $132.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

