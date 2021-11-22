Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of SRE opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.24. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

