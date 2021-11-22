Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Select Medical by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after buying an additional 667,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,529,000 after buying an additional 184,422 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

