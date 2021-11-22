SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

NYSE SE opened at $309.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.61. SEA has a 12-month low of $173.70 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

