Scotiabank Cuts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$13.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

