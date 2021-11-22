Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.07). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 204,454 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRK stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

