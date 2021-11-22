Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.00 ($7.95) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.78 ($8.84).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.81 ($8.87) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.34. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

