Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in October

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of SNYNF opened at $101.42 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $112.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.34.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

