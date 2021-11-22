Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 13,851 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 24,350 shares of company stock worth $303,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.60. 2,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,558. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $182.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

