Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,650 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Separately, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKLB. Cowen began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up 0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 15.80. 16,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 14.43. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 9.50 and a 52-week high of 21.34.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

