Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $138.65. 268,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,027,635. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $376.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $186.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

