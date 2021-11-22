Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 330,500 Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 1.71% of Sharps Compliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

SMED stock remained flat at $$8.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,336. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

