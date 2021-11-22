Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,134,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $105.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.56. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.