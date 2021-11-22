Royale Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $454,155.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $454,155.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,391,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

