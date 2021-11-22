Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 659.45 ($8.62).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON RMG opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 453.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 927.82. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.