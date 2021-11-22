Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $105.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

