Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

DRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.82.

DRE opened at $58.69 on Friday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after purchasing an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after buying an additional 257,464 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

