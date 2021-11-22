Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,378 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $46.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

