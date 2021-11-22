Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after purchasing an additional 936,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.63. 126,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

