Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

NYSE:RY opened at $104.34 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 50.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,655,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,687,000 after buying an additional 553,643 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 91,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $326,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

