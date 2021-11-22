Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.72% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 120.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter.

QQQE stock opened at $89.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

