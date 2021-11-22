Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600 at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

CBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.43) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,565.71 ($20.46).

LON CBG traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,382 ($18.06). The company had a trading volume of 339,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,505.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,545.64. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

In related news, insider Mike Morgan bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Insiders have acquired 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964 over the last 90 days.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

