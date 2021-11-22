Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $428,575 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

