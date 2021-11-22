Royal Bank of Canada Boosts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $13.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.05.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

