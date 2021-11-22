Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $91.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.79.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

