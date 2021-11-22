Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $197,000 in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.