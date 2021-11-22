Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $233,000 Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 402,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 678,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Bank of America boosted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

