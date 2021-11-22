Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 424,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $88.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

