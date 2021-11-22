Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 1,747 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

