Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,025,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.