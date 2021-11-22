Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 1,732 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $111.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.