ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ROHCY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.93. ROHM has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

