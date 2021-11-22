Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,381 shares during the quarter. Rocket Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 73.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.23. 28,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,616. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

