Robert W. Baird Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $95.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

