Robert Half International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Robert Half International stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

