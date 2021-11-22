Robert Half International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Robert Half International has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
Robert Half International stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
