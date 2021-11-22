Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149,722 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $131,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $164.26. 17,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,438. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.56 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

