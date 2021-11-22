Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 750,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.59% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $51,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.33. 11,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,507,866 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

