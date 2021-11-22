Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,071 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,238. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.