Robeco Schweiz AG Has $65.77 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in APi Group were worth $65,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.12. 6,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.